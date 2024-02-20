'Baby Skylar' cold case: Newborn found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor, police to release new updates

Police are holding a news conference on Feb. 20 to announce an update in the cold case of a newborn baby who was found dead at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

"Baby Skylar" was found wrapped in a bag in a trash can in the women's restroom at the airport in October 2005.

The murder case went unsolved for years as investigators used different technologies in hopes of finding the baby's mother.

In 2017, a tool called "Snapshot" used DNA that was left on "Baby Skylar" to create a composite sketch of the mother.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., and you can watch it live in the video player at the top of this story.