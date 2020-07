Border Patrol made a drug bust on July 17, finding a backpack filled with 13 kilograms worth of meth and heroin.

The drugs were found in Growler Valley, west of Ajo.

Agents say smugglers usually pack narcotics in remote regions, but recently they have found drugs closer to cities and urban areas.

