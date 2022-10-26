4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says

Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said.

The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

The victims include a 14-year-old girl and three men. The teen and two of the men are in critical condition.

Phoenix Police are investigating the crash.

No more details are available.