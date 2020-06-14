Barro's Pizza donates to Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children

The Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children currently receives two applications a day for financial assistance because of COVID-19's economic fallout.

Now, the nonprofit is getting a big boost from Phoenix-based Barro's Pizza.

Throughout the month of June, Barro's Pizza and Pepsi are raising money for the nonprofit. Visitors can purchase a lunch special, and proceeds will go directly to the Arizona Cancer Foundation.

"This means our mission of providing ongoing financial and emotional support to our families can reach more families here in the Valley," said

This is the fifth year for the fundraiser. So far, $100,000 has been donated to the nonprofit, and this year, the goal is $40,000.

"We believe it's a great cause to help familes that are dealing with cancer, children that are dealing with cancer," said _. "We're happy to support them."

Learn more about the initative here.

Advertisement

Donate to the nonprofit here.