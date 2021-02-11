Better Piggies Rescue near Cave Creek hosts unique Valentine's Day fundraiser

They're pigs with an artistic flair.

The Better Piggies Rescue went viral on Tik Tok and now they're asking people to show them some love this Valentine's Day with a unique fundraiser that involves piggy paintings.

The customized artwork made by the pigs themselves is worth going "hog wild" over and it's all for a great cause.

"You can buy a pig cookie for Valentine’s Day and we will mention your name in our Instagram and Facebook story, and then if you buy a cookie it’s, $10 on our website and you get entered into a raffle for a snout painting," said Danielle Betterman, director of Better Piggies Rescue.





Donations from the sweet treats will fund the organization's rescue efforts.

"We get a number of calls in to surrender potbelly pigs. It's a real problem right now. We have over 100 pigs at this sanctuary. We get 15 to 20 calls for surrenders every two weeks," said Betterman. "Supporting us helps the pigs."

If you have someone special in your life and you would like to send a kiss cookie or a piggie painting, or you'd like to donate to the rescue, head to betterpiggiesrescue.org