Bicyclist struck and killed by truck pulling a horse trailer in Phoenix

A woman was killed while riding her bike Sunday night in Phoenix, the police department said.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 32nd Street and Broadway Road. Police say an unidentified woman was hit by a truck pulling a horse trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and police say impairment doesn't appear to be a factor in the crash.

There will be traffic restrictions in the area as the investigation continues.