Bicyclist struck, killed by car on Loop 202 in east Phoenix
PHOENIX - A deadly bicycle crash closed the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in east Phoenix overnight on Wednesday, according to Arizona DPS.
A woman was reportedly riding her bike on the freeway between 40th and 32nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. on March 23 when she was hit by a car.
The bicyclist died from her injuries. Her name was not released.
The freeway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
More Arizona headlines
- Chandler Police investigating shooting involving Mesa Police officers
- Mesa car crash kills one, injures others involved
- 230 pounds of meth, 25 pounds of cocaine, and 25 pounds of heroin lands 2 Arizona men in prison
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement