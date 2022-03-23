Bicyclist struck, killed by car on Loop 202 in east Phoenix

A deadly bicycle crash closed the westbound lanes of Loop 202 in east Phoenix overnight on Wednesday, according to Arizona DPS.

A woman was reportedly riding her bike on the freeway between 40th and 32nd Street at around 1:30 a.m. on March 23 when she was hit by a car.

The bicyclist died from her injuries. Her name was not released.

The freeway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

