'Bigger Than Roe Women's March' held at Arizona Capitol

Arizona is becoming an abortion battleground state after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, hundreds of people marched to the Arizona Capitol demanding abortion rights.

"Women are suffering. They are forced to carry fetuses to term that are not viable, and it not only puts their lives at risk, but it causes significant pain for the fetus," Anne Roberts said.

Americans are gathering at women’s marches across the country this weekend fighting for a woman’s right to choose.

"The ability for women to have access to healthcare. There are women who need healthcare whose lives are at risk, and they can’t afford to travel to other states simply. There are too restrictive laws in their states," Roberts said.

Related article

The marches, with the largest and most famous happening in our nation's capitol, gained traction after the landmark Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, giving the decision on abortion laws back to the individual states.

In Arizona, the "Bigger Than Roe Women's March" was held outside the state capitol, feet from where the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to make a decision on whether Arizonans will follow a 15-week abortion ban or a near total ban.

"People need to take into consideration that it is bigger than Roe. It’s not just about the one case, it’s not just about healthcare, it’s about all the other freedoms that are going to be impacted downstream because of that law that was overturned," Roberts said.