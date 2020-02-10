Bill introduced to Arizona State Senate would ban sale of assault weapon or large capacity magazine

article

A bill introduced to the Arizona State Legislature aims to ban possession and sale of assault weapon or large capacity magazine.

Senate Bill 1625, introduced by Senator Rebecca Rios and co-sponsored by 11 other Democratic Senators, will, if approved, ban a person, corporation, or other entities from manufacturing, importing, possessing, purchasing, selling, or transferring any assault weapon or large capacity magazine.

The bill does make exceptions for government officers, agents or employees, who will be eligible to register the weapon. The bill will also grand exemptions for firearms dealers and manufacturers under certain conditions.

SB 1625 contains detailed definitions of what constitutes an assault weapon, including, among other things, a "semiautomatic rifle that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine." It also defines what is a large capacity magazine, categorizing it as "any ammunition feeding device with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds," with certain exceptions.

If the bill passes and is signed into law, anyone in possession of an assault weapon or large capacity magazine will be able to either remove it from the state, make it permanently inoperable, or surrender it to an appropriate law enforcement agency within 90 days after the law takes effect, without consequences.

Gun regulations have been controversial in recent months, with thousands of gun rights activists attending a peaceful rally at the Virginia State Capitol, protesting plans by Democratic lawmakers there to pass gun-control legislation.