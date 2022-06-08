Expand / Collapse search
Bird Flu found in three birds at Scottsdale Park, federal officials say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Health
FOX 10 Phoenix
Avian Influenza Virus, Viral Diameter 100 Nm, The H5N1 Influenza Virus, Avian Influenza Strain, Causes A Severe Contagious Respiratory Infection. (Photo By BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) article

The H5N1 Influenza Virus (Photo By BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture say they have detected a strain of bird flu in birds at a Scottsdale park.

According to officials with the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, the three nestling neotropical cormorants were found by Arizona Game & Fish crews who were responding to a report of dead birds at Scottsdale's Eldorado Park.

"Surveillance, sampling and testing efforts were conducted through AZGFD and the US Geological Survey National Wildlife Health Center (NWHC) before being sent to NVSL, which confirmed the cases on June 7," read a portion of the statement.

Officials with the NVSL also say these are the first detections of H5N1 in wild birds in Arizona.

"At this point there have been no confirmed cases in domestic poultry in the state," read a portion of the statement.

H5N1 spreading across the U.S.

Officials with the NVSL say the H5N1 avian influenza strain, which is classified as a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been spreading across the country. The disease has been detected in domestic poultry in Indiana in February.

"To date, more than 37 million birds have been depopulated due to the disease," read a portion of the statement. "Currently, the transmission risk of avian influenza from infected birds to people remains low, but people should take basic protective measures (i.e., wearing gloves, face masks and handwashing) if contact with wild birds or domestic poultry cannot be avoided."

