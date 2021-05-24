Boating Safety Week 2021: Officials stress water safety while out at Arizona lakes

Memorial Day is next week, the unofficial start to summer and a time where plenty of residents come out to enjoy the Arizona lakes.

"It's going to be busy, there's going to be a lot of boaters, the ramps are going to be busy," said Josh Hoffman, boating safety coordinator for Arizona Game and Fish.

This week is National Safe Boating Week, and authorities are reminding everyone to be alert.

"There's a learning curve with starting a new activity and riding a boat, driving a boat, owning a boat - there's a lot of things that doesn't come first nature," Hoffman explained. "You need to learn what to do on the water.

"There's a lot of safety stuff that you might not be familiar with, there's a lot of legal stuff," Hoffman continued. "You don't want to get a citation when you're taking your family out on the water."

Arizona law states that every child under 12 must have a life jacket on the boat at all times. There also must be a life jacket easily accessible for every person on board at all times.

There also must be a life jacket easily accessible for every person on board, and it must be worn anytime someone is being towed behind the boat or when driving a personal watercraft.

Law enforcement will be out by the lakes in full force making sure everyone is staying safe, but having fun.

More on boat safety in Arizona: http://www.azgfd.gov/boating

