'Click It or Ticket': Goodyear Police begins statewide seatbelt enforcement campaign

Buckle Up Arizona is a statewide law enforcement campaign that runs May 24 until June 4, and aims to emphasize the importance of wearing a seatbelt while driving.

Other than the potential financial costs of being caught not wearing a seatbelt, there's plenty of safety reasons to do so.

"Seatbelts are designed to work in conjunction with the airbags," said Sergeant Jason Bayer with the Goodyear Police Department. "Data shows it reduces the risk of serious injury or fatality in a collision by 50%."

Goodyear Police is partnering with the governor's office to keep drivers and passengers safe.

"There’s going to be zero tolerance, our officers are going to be out doing enforcement specifically focused on seatbelt safety and proper use of seatbelt and child restraint systems," Bayer said.

It's important to also keep children in the backseat for as long as possible, police say.

"We want to use the right seat for the right child, at the right stage," said Lisa Berry, public information officer for Goodyear PD.

Car seats should has a snug fit as well.

"We want the rear facing seats installed properly with no more than an inch of movement at the base," Berry explained.

Anyone who needs help installing a car seat can check with their local fire department. It's a free service, but typically available by appointment only.

