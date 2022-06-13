Expand / Collapse search
Bodies of a man and woman found in Phoenix, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - The bodies of a man and woman were found in Phoenix on Monday, June 13, the police department said.

The unidentified people were found near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

"This is currently being investigated as a death investigation of an adult female and an adult male. A witness located both individuals unresponsive. There are no obvious signs of foul play," police said.

No further information is available.
 