Body found inside burned structure in Cochise County, sheriff's office says

article

A person was found dead inside a structure that caught fire in southeastern Arizona, a sheriff's office says.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Nov. 29, Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputies and Fry firefighters responded to reports of the fire near Campobello Avenue and Bevers Street.

That's where the unidentified person appeared to have died in the fire.

Several animals were outside side of the structure – they are safe and are in the custody of animal control.

Authorities didn't say what kind of structure caught fire.

Sheriff's office detectives will investigate the incident.

No more information was made available.