Body of Scottsdale woman recovered at Grand Canyon National Park

article

Officials with the National Park Service say rangers at Grand Canyon National Park have recovered the body of a Valley woman Friday afternoon.

According to a statement released early Saturday morning, the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim, west of Mather Point.

That visitor was identified by officials with NPS as 59-year-old Maria A. Salgado Lopez of Scottsdale. She was reportedly hiking off-trail and taking photos with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. Her body was located about 100 feet below the rim.

Park officials are encouraging all visitors to have a safe visit by staying of designated trails and walkways, as well as keeping a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and staying behind railings and fences at overlooks.

(Can't see the interactive map? Click here)

Advertisement

This story was reported on from Phoenix