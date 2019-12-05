Border Patrol, Mexican police discover incomplete tunnel in Nogales

article

Border Patrol agents and Mexican police discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel running underneath streets in Nogales.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the tunnel was found Wednesday during a routine, bi-national sweep of the stormwater drainage system that serves both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The tunnel's entrance was hidden in the floor of an existing drainage system with a pile of dirt and was capped with a mixture of Styrofoam and concrete. The tunnel is over three-feet wide and four-feet tall and is 10-feet underground. It extends 20 feet into the U.S.

Officials say this is the 124th tunnel discovered in the Tucson Sector since 1990.

Border Patrol and Mexican police will continue to monitor and inspect the tunnel until it is properly sealed and secured with concrete filler.