Boy in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted gunshot
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A young boy is hurt after he accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Glendale police found the boy suffering from what they called a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It happened at a home in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on March 20.
Police haven't said how old he is - or how he got the gun.
They said everyone at the home is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.