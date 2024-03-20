Boy in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted gunshot

A young boy is hurt after he accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Glendale police found the boy suffering from what they called a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It happened at a home in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on March 20.

Police haven't said how old he is - or how he got the gun.

They said everyone at the home is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened: