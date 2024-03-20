Expand / Collapse search

Boy in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted gunshot

By
Published  March 20, 2024 3:29pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A young boy is hurt after he accidentally shot himself Wednesday morning, authorities said. 

Glendale police found the boy suffering from what they called a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

It happened at a home in Glendale near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road on March 20. 

Police haven't said how old he is - or how he got the gun. 

They said everyone at the home is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Map of where the shooting happened: