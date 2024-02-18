Brawl turns deadly in Phoenix; Good samaritan killed along the I-10 | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a brawl that took a deadly turn this weekend to a tragedy involving a good samaritan along a major Arizona freeway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 18, 2024.
1. Phoenix late-night brawl turns deadly
A late-brawl that happened in West Phoenix took the life of a food truck vendor, according to police.
2. Good Samaritan killed along major freeway
A man is dead, according to DPS officials, as he was trying to help people inside an ambulance that crashed along the I-10.
3. Water-related incident sends child to the hospital
The incident, according to police, happened in the area of Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue.
4. Man dead after entering animal enclosure
A zoo guest who decided to climb a wall to enter a lion enclosure to apparently take a selfie was mauled to death by the animal Thursday, according to reports.
5. Satellite to crash into Earth's atmosphere
80F temperatures for a portion of next week? It could happen!