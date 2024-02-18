Expand / Collapse search

Brawl turns deadly in Phoenix; Good samaritan killed along the I-10 | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a brawl that took a deadly turn this weekend to a tragedy involving a good samaritan along a major Arizona freeway, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, February 18, 2024.

1. Phoenix late-night brawl turns deadly

Food truck vendor stabbed to death in Phoenix
A late-brawl that happened in West Phoenix took the life of a food truck vendor, according to police.

2. Good Samaritan killed along major freeway

Good samaritan killed on the I-10 as he was trying to help crash victim: DPS
A man is dead, according to DPS officials, as he was trying to help people inside an ambulance that crashed along the I-10.

3. Water-related incident sends child to the hospital

Child pulled out of pool in Glendale: PD
The incident, according to police, happened in the area of Deer Valley Road and 75th Avenue.

4. Man dead after entering animal enclosure

Man killed by lion after entering enclosure at zoo: 'The animal attacked'
A zoo guest who decided to climb a wall to enter a lion enclosure to apparently take a selfie was mauled to death by the animal Thursday, according to reports.

5. Satellite to crash into Earth's atmosphere

School bus-sized satellite to come crashing into Earth's atmosphere this week
Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 2/18/2024

80F temperatures for a portion of next week? It could happen!