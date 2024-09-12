Brush Fire burns in Scottsdale; snack bag caused 'world-changing event' at national park | Nightly Roundup
PHOENIX - From a brush fire that got close to homes in north Scottsdale to the impact a dropped bag of Cheetos had on a New Mexico national park, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 12, 2024.
1. A bag of Cheetos caused what?
(Courtesy: National Park Service)
A bag of Cheetos left on the flow of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico turned into what National Park rangers described as a "world-changing event" for microbes and insects within the caverns.
2. Sad update in missing person case
Bradley Klose
Human remains that were found along a Phoenix mountain range have been identified as a missing teen from Peoria, police said.
3. Gate Fire burns in Scottsdale
The Gate Fire, previously called "Sand Hills Fire," forced road closures and neighborhood evacuations on Thursday afternoon.
4. Police shooting in the East Valley
Tempe Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.
5. Arrests made over school threats
(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)
Buckeye Police say they arrested two minors in connection with two separate school threat incidents.