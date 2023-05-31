Brush fire shuts down Loop 101 ramp at SR 51

A brush fire shut down the Loop 101 transition ramp to State Route 51 Wednesday afternoon.

The flames have burned three acres due to gusty winds so far, officials said.

"Firefighters are utilizing brush trucks and tankers, along with support from fire apparatus to extinguish this fire," said Capt. Joe Huggins with Phoenix Fire.

The Loop 101 westbound ramp to SR 51 southbound is closed until further notice as first responders get the flames under control.

It's unknown how the flames sparked.