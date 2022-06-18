Buckeye plane crash leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a plane went down in Buckeye, officials confirmed Saturday morning.

A Cessna plane crashed in the desert just northwest of Buckeye Municipal Airport near Interstate 10 and Palo Verde Road just before 7 a.m. on June 18.

Authorities say two people were on board when the crash happened. One victim died, and the other was hospitalized with critical injuries.

The crash is under investigation, and no names were released.