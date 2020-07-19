Buckeye Police: Child pulled out of pool on July 19 has died

On July 27, Buckeye Police officials say a child who was pulled out of a pool in the West Valley city has died.

The incident happened on July 19, in a neighborhood southwest of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to officials at the time, the child was already out of the water by the time crews arrived at the scene. He was unresponsive and family members were performing CPR on him.

The boy was reportedly flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital for treatment. In a statement released by Buckeye Police officials on July 27, officials say the child would have turned two years old in a matter of days.

It's not known how long the child was in the water, and fire officials say there wasn't a fence around the pool. The child's name was not released, and Buckeye Police officials say an investigation into the drowning is ongoing.