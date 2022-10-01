Bulk trash items pile up due to City of Phoenix staffing challenges

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:





Phoenix streets and alleys have seen better days. Bulk trash items are piling up -- getting bigger by the day, and it will be that way for a while.

If you're getting ready to put your bulk trash to the curb for pickup, you might want to check the City of Phoenix's website first. Staffing challenges are slowing the process, and it might affect your pickup date.

"I understood by something we got in the mail that there would be a delay in the pickup," said Peter Delannoy.

The City of Phoenix also posted this statement on their website:

"Due to staffing challenges, the City of Phoenix Solid Waste Division is currently experiencing a significant delay with bulk trash collection."



"It's not that bothersome right now because it gives us a little extra time to put trash out, and it's a little cooler and less humid out right now," said Francis Kremer.

The city says they are working on pickups for areas 3 through 7 right now, so areas 8 through 13 might face more delays down the line.

We asked Michael Jordan how many days would be too many days for him.

"A week would be too much. If it's a couple of days late, it's not a problem."

The piles around Phoenix neighborhoods are starting to pile up, but most residents are willing to be patient as the city figures this out.

"There’s a lot of things to be worried about in our world right now, and having a delay on picking up the stuff out in front of the yard is not a concern really," said Delannoy.

Tips from the city:

Do:

Follow the dates for bulk trash placement

Sweep or rake area after collection, if necessary

Securely bag and tie all grass, leaves, weeds, twigs and hedge clippings before placing out for bulk trash

Cut tree trimmings down to less than 12" in diameter and 4' in length​

​Don't Include:​

​More than 20 cubic yards per residence which is similar to the size of a SUV

Loose debris and litter, and any ordinary household trash

​Loose grass, leaves, weeds, twigs and hedge clippings

Household hazardous waste (HHW), such as antifreeze, pool chemicals, oil, batteries and paint

Community piles – avoid combining piles from multiple households. Bulk trash crews will only collect debris from one property at a time.​

Materials placed in the Bagster bags

Materials such as bricks, concrete, dirt, rocks, asphalt and roofing shingles/tiles

Construction or demolition materials in excess of 25 pounds or over four feet long

Metal or car parts in excess of 20 pounds or over four feet long

​Tires, any shape or size

​Glass such as windows, shower doors, patio doors, mirrors, fluorescent tubes, etc.

Tree trunks or stumps longer than 4 feet and bigger than 12 inches in diameter

Appliances that use refrigerants such as freezers, refrigerators and air conditioners. For appliance recycling options, visit ​the Appliance Recycling page

For more information: https://www.phoenix.gov/publicworks/bulktrash

