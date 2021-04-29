Businesses come up with new ways to attract employees as staffing shortage persists

Restaurants are experiencing staffing shortages as a result of the pandemic, and it's a problem that is being experienced around the country.

Industry experts are calling it the "perfect storm," as many workers had to leave the industry due to shutdowns, and they are not coming back. Meanwhile, people are getting ready to get back to normal life.

Restaurants like Pedal Haus Brewery in Tempe are seeing a big turnout in customers.

"We have had record month after record month since January. Sales have been spectacular," said Pedal Haus Brewery COO Chris Purcell.

While that is a good thing after an incredibly tough year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses like Pedal Haus Brewery are now dealing with a brand new challenge.

'As businesses grew late in the 2020 and into 21, there has been a shortage of candidates to apply," said Jamie Baxter, who is CEO of Phoenix-based company Qwick.

Advertisement

Industry experts say the staff shortage is hitting the Phoenix area unusually hard.

"Phoenix is at the forefront of this because it is recovering the fastest here," said Baxter.

Qwick has created a way to combat this issue and help resturants get the employees they need with an on-demand marketplace...

"Think of it as Uber, but instead of getting a ride, you are getting a bartender server or a dishwasher," said Qwick.

Pedal Haus is looking for all types of positions, and they are offering incentives like signing bonuses and increased wages, hoping they can bring employees back to the service industry.

"We are pursuing every possible means to attract great talent for our business, so we can open on time and properly staff restaurants," said Purcell.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 10 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

COVID-19 resources

CDC Website for COVID-19

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Español)

AZDHS Website for COVID-19

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)