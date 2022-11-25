Camera catches man robbing Casa Grande hotel at gunpoint

Officials with the Casa Grande Police Department say they are looking for a man who was caught on camera robbing a hotel at gunpoint on Thanksgiving.

The armed robbery, according to police, happened at 2:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn located near Florence Boulevard and Henness Road.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, but he did get away with cash," officials wrote, in a statement.

Anyone with information should contact Casa Grande Police.

