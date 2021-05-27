Camping destinations across Arizona for Memorial Day weekend

For those still looking to go camping this Memorial Day weekend, it may be too late to camp at the more popular state parks in Arizona.

"We’re actually really full for this weekend," said Michelle Thompson with Arizona State Parks. "A lot of our parks fill up really quickly, as you can make reservations up to a year in advance."

However, day trips are still a great option for the holiday weekend.

"I would recommend day trips to some of our parks," Thompson said. "Just hang out for the day, do some hiking, maybe enjoy the water."

For those who want to escape the heat, goin up north is the best option.

"We have parks in northern Arizona where it will be cooler, so Red Rock State Park, Jerome State Historic Park and Dead Horse Ranch State parks are all up in north-central Arizona.," Thompson said.

For the summer, camping options are still available.

"If you’re looking to get away and go somewhere cooler, Lyman Lake State Park up in St. John near the Greer area, White Mountains - that’s a really beautiful park," Thompson said.

For those lucky enough to camp this weekend, officials say to keep fire restrictions in mind.

