Car crashes into Peoria home; 2 killed and 3 others hurt

A car crashed into an occupied home in Peoria just after midnight on Sunday, leaving two people dead and several others hurt.

Peoria Police say that a car went through a stop sign and crashed into a block wall and a home near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road on April 14.

Six people were inside the car at the time of the crash. Shane Johnson, a 20-year-old Tempe resident, died at the scene. Four others were taken to a hospital where 19-year-old Aiden Ellis of Peoria died. Three other people remain hospitalized, with two suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Two people are dead and three others are hurt after police say a car ran a stop sign and crashed into a home on April 14 near Vistancia Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road. (Peoria PD)

No one inside the house was hurt.

"My friends called me, and I just came out. I see somebody just rammed the house. Looks like there was casualty and death, so it's pretty shocking and surprising to see this in the neighborhood because it's a pretty quiet neighborhood," a resident in the area said.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened