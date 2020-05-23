Car crashes into Phoenix mobile home, hitting several people

Phoenix crews are responding after a car reportedly crashed into a mobile home and hit several people near the 3300 block of Randolph Road Saturday afternoon.

A FOX 10 photographer at the scene reports that several people inside and outside of the mobile home were struck.

One person has been taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver is in custody and is being questioned by police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.