Car crashes into power pole, causes power outage in Phoenix neighborhood

An early-morning crash caused a power outage in one Phoenix neighborhood after a car crashed into a power pole near 35th Avenue and Thomas.

According to SRP, the outage occurred at 5:55 a.m. Friday morning and power isn't expected to be restored until just before 2 p.m.

SRP says just under 100 customers are affected by the outage.

Police have not released any information on what caused the car to crash into the power pole.