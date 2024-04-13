Car engulfed in flames leaves one dead in Glendale

A crash left one person dead and a car fully engulfed in flames in Glendale.

Police said they believe a truck was turning from a private parking lot off of Glendale Avenue and was struck by a second vehicle traveling eastbound.

The first vehicle making the turn is the one that was set ablaze. The driver of that truck died in the accident, according to a release.

Authorities closed the road near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Glendale Avenue shortly after the crash around 12:30 p.m.

Glendale Avenue was reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Northern Avenue and 75th Avenue could be used as alternatives as authorities cleared the area.

Map of where the crash happened: