Car found submerged in Coolidge river; no injuries reported

No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene near Christensen Road, north of Highway 287, at around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, and found a white car that was almost completely underwater with its windows rolled down.

"A complete search was done inside the vehicle, along the banks of the river, and from the air," the sheriff's office said. "No driver or any passengers were located in or near the vehicle."

The sheriff's office says the vehicle will be removed from the river when water levels recede.

"Just because there's no rain doesn't mean flooding can't happen," Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "These are dangerous situations. If the road is flooded, please do not cross it."

More monsoon storms are expected to roll through Arizona this week, the National Weather Service said.

MORE: Arizona man, 75, rescued from floodwaters after getting trapped on top of Jeep: ‘Lucky to be alive’

No one was inside a vehicle that was found submerged in the Gila River in Pinal County. (Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Be prepared and stay safe during the monsoon

"Most Valley residents know how quickly and furiously storms can move in and out, bringing strong winds, dust, rain, and flash flooding. These storms can cause interruptions in services, such as water, power, and gas," stated Captain Ashley Losch of the Glendale Fire Department.

GFD reminds residents of ways they can be prepared and stay safe: