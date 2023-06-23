Car strikes pole in Mesa, killing driver and passenger

A crash in Mesa killed a driver and passenger early Friday morning, police said.

Police say a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic near Alma School Road and Pampa Avenue, which is just south of Guadalupe and north of the Western Canal.

The car reportedly struck a curb and hit a pole, killing the passenger the sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver has since died from their injuries.

Traffic is restricted in the area for the investigation.

Where the crash happened: