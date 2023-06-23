Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
3
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 1:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak

Car strikes pole in Mesa, killing driver and passenger

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 7:01AM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

MESA, Ariz. - A crash in Mesa killed a driver and passenger early Friday morning, police said.

Police say a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic near Alma School Road and Pampa Avenue, which is just south of Guadalupe and north of the Western Canal.

The car reportedly struck a curb and hit a pole, killing the passenger the sending the driver to the hospital.

The driver has since died from their injuries.

Deadly crash investigation in Mesa

Traffic is restricted in the area for the investigation.

Where the crash happened: