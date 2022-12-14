Cardinals GM Steve Keim taking indefinite leave of absence

The General Manager of the Arizona Cardinals is taking a health-related leave of absence, according to team officials on Dec. 14.

In a statement posted on the team's website, officials said no timetable has been revealed for Steve Keim's return.

"While Keim is out, vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will handle Keim's workload and lead the personnel side," read a portion of the statement. "The team is declining further comment citing legal requirements for privacy."

According to Keim's profile on the Arizona Cardinals' website, he was made the team's general manager in January 2013. In March 2022, it was reported that contracts for both Keim and team coach Kliff Kingsbury were extended through the 2027 season.