Cards kids camp: Cardinals offensive lineman, Big Red visit Tempe elementary school

It's programs just like this one that keeps kids off the couch and away from video games during the holiday season and instead, playing with their favorite Cardinals players.

"It's fun for everyone to see what Cardinals players do every day," said Emma, a student at Arredondo Elementary School.

Fifth graders at Arredondo Elementary School practiced like the pros, running drills and obstacle courses.

"If you're not having fun doing what you want, then it's probably not the right thing for you to be doing," said Jaylee, a student at Arredondo Elementary School. "It's fun for everyone to see what Cardinals players do every day."

The students got an extra recess today as part of the NFL's "Play 60" campaign with Big Red and Cardinals offensive lineman Sam Jones.

"I can put on this jersey and come out here and be a superhero for the kids and I feel like I'm a regular guy," Jones said.

Passing and catching while working as a team, the kids moved around and got their blood pumping, which is the main goal of the campaign.

"They're sitting in class all day and doing homework and everybody's telling them sit down and be quiet, so I think it means a lot to them to be able to come out here and yell and scream and just have a blast," Jones said.