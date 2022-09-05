Casa Grande murders: Man arrested, accused of killing members of his family

Officials with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office say a 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing multiple members of his family.

According to a statement released on Sept. 5, the incident happened on Sept. 4, in a residential area north of Bel Air and McCartney Roads, just outside of Casa Grande. Deputies were called out to the scene at around 1:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived, they discovered that four people were killed, and the suspect, Richard Wilson, was still on scene when deputies arrived.

"The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece," read a portion of the statement.

Wilson, according to officials with PCSO, is being held on a $2.5 million bond. He is accused of four counts of 1st-degree murder.