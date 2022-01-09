Caught on camera: Dozens of migrants rescued after nearly drowning in Yuma canal

A Yuma County sheriff's deputy rescued a group of migrants after they nearly drowned in a canal on Saturday, officials said.

The incident began near Levee Road and County 13 ½ Street on Jan. 8 when a deputy on patrol reportedly saw a group of people jumping into and swimming in a canal.

"As he approached, panicked screams could be heard from men, women, and children having a hard time staying afloat in the water," officials said in a statement.

The deputy was able to use ropes and tow straps to pull the group out the safety with the help of a Border Patrol agent patrolling the other side of the levee.

In total, 25 people were pulled to safety, and no major injuries were reported.

An investigation revealed that the group had crossed the border illegally and were "were en route to continue their journey into the country."

Officials say the group was processed by Border Patrol agents.

