Caught on camera: Suspect breaks into SUV at Peoria gym parking lot

Peoria investigators are looking for the suspects responsible for a string of vehicle burglaries in the parking lots of multiple gyms near Lake Pleasant Pavilion.

On March 28, several cars were reportedly broken into outside several gyms located near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway between 4:45 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Police released video of a female suspect shattering the window of an SUV before reaching in a stealing a backpack from the passenger seat.

She is seen fleeing in a white, newer model Mercedes-Benz SUV with chrome rims and tinted windows. The front of the suspect vehicle appears to have a large emblem on it.

The woman was described as being in her 20s with dark-colored hair, a black hoodie and blue sweatpants with the words "Los Angeles California" on the left leg.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was only described as wearing a dark-colored hat, a white face mask and a light-colored shirt.

Authorities did not specify how many cars were broken into or if any other valuables had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 623-773-5047 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Where the alleged burglaries occurred: