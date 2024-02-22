Expand / Collapse search

Cell service outage across the US; new teen violence indictments | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From what caused thousands of people to lose cell service earlier today to the latest in teen violence investigations in Gilbert, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, February 22, 2024.

1. Why was my phone not working earlier today?

AT&T said a major cellular network outage that impacted its customers on Thursday has been resolved.

2. Audrii Cunningham: Latest on girl who was found dead in Texas

A cause of death has been released for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, whose body was found in the Trinity River five days after she went missing.

3. "Odysseus has landed"

The first U.S. commercial moon lander, Odysseus – also known by its nickname "Odie" – touched down in the south pole region of the moon.

4. Gilbert teen violence latest

More indictments have been handed down in connection to teen violence in the East Valley.

5. APS customers express worries over potential rate hike

Some APS customers are making their voices heard, as the utility company's request to increase rates comes before the Arizona Corporation Commission. The company wants to raise rates by an average of 11% for most residential customers.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5PM Weather Forecast - 2/22/2024

Temperatures in the 80s this weekend? It could happen!