Chad Daybell trial: Chad's family takes stand, mother 'surprised' at quick marriage to Lori Vallow

By
Updated  May 2, 2024 3:39pm MST
Lori Vallow-Chad Daybell case
PHOENIX - After two weeks of testimony in the Chad Daybell trial, the defendant's own family members, including his own mother, took the stand on Thursday.

Daybell could face the death penalty if found guilty of murdering his first wife and two youngest children of Arizonan Lori Vallow.

 The capital case intensified in the courtroom today.

Mother of self-proclaimed 'Doomsday prophet' testifies

On day 15 of Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Idaho, his mother, Sheila Daybell, took the stand.

Daybell's mother Sheila told the courtroom about here surprise in meeting "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow for the first time, a month after the death of his first wife Tammy Daybell.

"We noticed that these rings on and my husband said, ‘are you engaged?’ and they said ‘no we’re married,’" she said in testimony.

When asked by prosecutors if she was surprised she said, "yeah."

Sheila went on to say Chad and Lori did not tell the family that they were getting married.

Her testimony lasted less than 20 minutes.

The defense pointed to Chad and Lori's seemingly opposite personalities and how Chad was more introverted, and had less experience with romantic relationships, to which Sheila confirmed.

What happened in the case?

Lori’s children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan were found dead in Chad’s backyard in June of 2020 after missing for several months.

Tammy Daybell died of asphyxia in October of 2019.

Heather Daybell, Chad’s sister-in-law testified, telling the court how she was concerned about the self-proclaimed "Doomsday Prophet’s" beliefs several years ago.

She told the court how Chad’s alleged visions led to moving his family from Utah to Rexburg, Idaho.

Bodycam: Lori Vallow talks to PD during welfare check

On day 15 of Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Idaho, never before seen body camera video of his wife, Lori Vallow, was presented. She talked to police during a welfare check for her son, JJ Vallow, in 2019.

"He indicated that there would be an earthquake that would be happening in 2015, and he was kind of making sure and preparing us for all of these end of times events that were going to happen and cause a lot of destruction in Utah and particularly Salt Lake," Heather said in court.

This morning we also watched Kay Woodcock, the grandmother of J.J. Vallow testify about how she became suspicious, trying to get in contact with the seven-year-old who went missing in September 2019.