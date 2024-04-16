Chad Daybell trial day 4: Jury hears from Chandler detective about Charles Vallow's death

More testimony was heard in the Chad Daybell trial on April 16. He's the Idaho man accused of killing the so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow's two children and his previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

So far in this trial, six witnesses have taken the stand, all from law enforcement.

On Tuesday morning, it was an FBI specialist talking about when they were called in to investigate the disappearance and deaths of Lori's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. During the afternoon, it was Chandler Police Detective Nate Duncan, who spoke about the connection between Chad, Lori, and the death of Lori's previous husband, Charles Vallow.

Also during the day, a text message from Chad was in court: "I'm a grown up version of Harry Potter who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs. Every few weeks, I get to escape and have an amazing adventure with my goddess lover."

He goes on to say, "But then I have to return to my place under the stairs, feeling trapped, but I sense permanent freedom is coming."