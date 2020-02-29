Chandler PD confirms investigation into an email from Charles Vallow before his death

article

The Chandler Police Department confirmed investigators are looking into an email sent from Lori Vallow's former husband before he was killed.

Charles Vallow, 62, was killed in self-defense by his former brother-in-law, Alex Cox, on July 11, 2019. Cox died 5 months later for unknown reasons in Gilbert.

Investigators said Saturday there is an email they are looking into, but it's unknown what the email is about.

Charles Vallow is the former husband of Lori Vallow, the mother of the missing kids with ties to Arizona. JJ Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, have not been seen since September of 2019.

