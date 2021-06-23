Chandler Police arrest man accused of luring undercover detective posing as teen

Chandler Police have arrested a Mesa man who is accused of trying to lure a person he believes to be a 15-year-old girl for sex.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Charles Ammon Shumway was arrested at a home near 35th Avenue and Bell Road on June 21. An investigation into Shumway began on June 20, when a detective working undercover and posing as a 15-year-old girl online had a conversation with Shumway.

Investigators say the two exchanged a series of explicit text messages that included a nude photo Shumway sent of himself to the undercover detective. The two agreed to meet up, where Shumway was arrested.

According to court documents, Shumway is a repeat offender. He is accused of a count of luring minors for sexual exploitation, which is a felony.

