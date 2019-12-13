Chandler Police: Man involved in motorcycle crash has died from his injuries

article

Chandler Police say a man who was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle has died of his injuries.

According to officials, 23-year-old Noe Rosales De Jesus of Chandler was rising a motorcycle when he collided with a minivan during at around 4:15 p.m. on December 8.

De Jesus was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died on Wednesday.

According to Chandler Police, De Jesus was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but his driver's license did not have a motorcycle endorsement. None of the drivers involves were impaired, and no citations have been issued.

Investigators are reportedly looking at evidence to see if the motorcycle's speed was a factor.