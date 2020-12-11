Expand / Collapse search

Chandler teachers demand return to virtual learning, planning to stage 'sick out'

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Coronavirus in Arizona
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Teachers in Chandler are demanding the school district returns to virtual learning after the winter break and are reportedly planning to not show up to work.

FOX 10 has learned the teachers are planning to stage a "sick out" on Friday, December 11.

When asked to comment on the reported "sick out," the Chandler Unified School District sent a statement to FOX 10, saying that it's encouraging staff to report to work today in the best interest of students and colleagues. The district also said schools will be open and any absences will be filled with substitute teachers, teacher specialists, counselors, and deans.

The reported "sick out: comes after the district voted to temporarily expand virtual learning, allowing seventh-through-12th-graders to continue to learn remotely for the first two weeks after winter break.

Elementary school students would return to campus as planned.

Chandler started the school year remotely in early August and elementary students returned to the classroom in late September amid the coronavirus pandemic.

