Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there is a voluntary recall underway involving a marijuana product that is sold in Arizona.

In a statement released on Oct. 20, officials with AZDHS said the product being recalled is Curaleaf MnC, with batch number MnC-IC123H2-N. The product is being voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination with Aspergillus.

AZDHS officials say they were made aware of the possible contaminated product by the marijuana establishment that sold the product. They also say no illnesses have been reported to date.

"Patients who have purchased potentially contaminated products should not ingest, inhale, or otherwise consume them and should dispose of them. If you have already consumed any of the products and have any of the symptoms described below, please contact your health care provider or seek care in the event of an emergency," read a portion of the statement.

What is Aspergillus?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Aspergillus is a mold that exists both indoors and outdoors.

"Most strains of this mold are harmless, but a few can cause serious illnesses when people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung disease or asthma inhale their fungal spores," read a portion of the Mayo Clinic's website.

Aspergillus, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can cause a disease known as Aspergillosis.

"In certain people, Aspergillus can cause allergic reactions, chronic lung conditions and invasive disease that spreads to your brain, kidneys, lungs or other organs," read a portion of the Cleveland Clinic's website.

Treatment for the Aspergillosis, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can include antifungal treatment, use of corticosteroids, and even surgery. In some cases, however, aspergillosis could recur, and some types of Aspergillosis can be very hard to cure.