Child dies after being pulled from pool in Maricopa

The Maricopa Police Department says a 2-year-old girl pulled from a backyard swimming pool has died.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on March 15, police and crews from Maricopa Fire/Medical responded to a call about a child code/drowning call in a neighborhood near State Route 347 and Cobblestone Farms Drive. The area is about an hour's drive south of downtown Phoenix.

Monica Williams with City of Maricopa Fire/Medical says family members had already removed the girl from the pool when crews arrived at the scene. The girl was immediately transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Williams said the girl died the following day.

"As part of standard protocol, MPD is investigating the incident," stated Williams.

The girl's name was not released.

