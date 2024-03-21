Child pulled from pool in Ahwatukee: FD

A one-year-old child is in serious condition, according to Phoenix Fire officials, following a pool-related incident in Ahwatukee.

The incident, according to a brief statement, happened at a home near Desert Foothills Parkway and Chandler Boulevard. Crews were sent to the area at around 7:00 p.m. on March 21 for reports of a child that was pulled from a backyard pool by family members.

"The child was breathing on their own, and is being transported for further evaluation and treatment at the hospital," read a portion of a statement released by fire officials.

Tips for child safety around the pool

Drowning is fast and silent. It can happen in as little as 20-60 seconds.

Families are advised to follow the ABCDs of water safety: Adult supervision, Barriers, CPR classes for adults, swim lessons for kids, and Devices, like Coast Guard-approved life vests for kids who cannot swim.

Any designated adult who is supervising has to put their phone down - their eyes have to be in the water at all times.

