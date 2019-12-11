Children take fantasy flight to North Pole at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
PHOENIX - Off to see Santa!
"I have been on an airplane before but not on a fantasy flight," said a student at Children First Leadership Academy.
Full of holiday cheer, dozens of students board a fantasy flight as United Airlines gifts the kids with a trip to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole.
"We're going to the North Pole and we're like circling around Phoenix, the area, circling around on an airplane," a student said.
After an hour's journey, the children landed safely at Terminal 4 where they were greeted by Santa's little helpers.
Then came even more fun with decorating Christmas ornaments and cookies and playing holiday games -- and sharing Christmas lists with Santa.
Volunteers say the fantasy flight to the North Pole is a priceless experience they hope these kids will never forget.
Advertisement
"It's a great feeling deep down in the heart, so it's just wonderful and the faces are just so exciting. I just love it," a volunteer said.