Children take fantasy flight to North Pole at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Published 
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Off to see Santa!

"I have been on an airplane before but not on a fantasy flight," said a student at Children First Leadership Academy.

Full of holiday cheer, dozens of students board a fantasy flight as United Airlines gifts the kids with a trip to see Santa and Mrs. Claus at the North Pole.

"We're going to the North Pole and we're like circling around Phoenix, the area, circling around on an airplane," a student said.

After an hour's journey, the children landed safely at Terminal 4 where they were greeted by Santa's little helpers.

Then came even more fun with decorating Christmas ornaments and cookies and playing holiday games -- and sharing Christmas lists with Santa.

Volunteers say the fantasy flight to the North Pole is a priceless experience they hope these kids will never forget.

"It's a great feeling deep down in the heart, so it's just wonderful and the faces are just so exciting. I just love it," a volunteer said. 