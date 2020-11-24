Christmas at Schnepf Farms brings winter magic while staying COVID-19 safe

Christmas at Schnepf Farms is kicking off for the second year in a row and the farm has been transformed into a winter wonderland with COVID-19 safety as the top priority.

“It’s absolutely magical with the lights and the music. We have a snow machine so you’re going to get snowed on when you come out to the farm here," said Mark Schnepf, Schnepf Farms owner.

Visually the farm will look the same, but safety procedures will be a bit different.

"We have COVID protocols that we put in place. Which means we have capped the number of visitors at about 40% of our capacity," Schnepf said, adding, “We’re sanitizing our rides after every single use."

There will also be handwashing and sanitizing stations all over the farm.

Advertisement

Mark Schnepf says even with the COVID-19 protocols in place, the farm will still offer all of its holiday favorites including ice skating, decorating cookies, a mile-long train ride and, of course, a visit from Santa.

“There is social distancing for the lines when you’re waiting for Santa. There is no sitting on Santa’s lap this year. Santa will have a clear face mask. People will be able to take photos with Santa. Children will just be in front of him with some distance and families can be off to the side with some distance, but Santa is still coming," he explained.

Purchase tickets in advance because it's expected they'll sell out due to capacity measures, Schnepf said.