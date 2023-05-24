Circle K Fuel Day: Get 40 cents off a gallon on May 25

Arizonans can save some money on gas by fueling up at Circle K locations on Thursday.

Select Circle K's are offering 40 cents off per gallon on May 25 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The deal only runs between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., but there are hundreds of locations participating throughout the state.

Find the nearest location: circlek.com/fuel-day

Additionally, CleanFreak Car Wash is holding a Car Wash Day at 25 locations statewide Thursday. Customers who subscribe to a car wash package between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. can get their first month free and a Circle K fuel discount card offering daily savings.